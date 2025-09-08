Aaj Tak Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap Faces Court Case in UP Over Partition Broadcast

A court in Lucknow has directed that a complaint case be registered against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap in connection with an episode of her television show telecast on August 14.

A complaint case is a formal allegation made to a court that an offence has been committed.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The August 14 episode of the show named Black and White was titled “Bharat vibhajan ka maksad pura kyun nahi hua?”, or why the purpose of India’s Partition was not fulfilled.

The petitioner in the case, former Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur, claimed that the episode was posted on the news channel’s accounts on social media platforms X and YouTube with a Hindi caption: “Out of 4 crore Muslims, only 96 lakh went to Pakistan! Why was the purpose of India’s Partition not fulfilled?”

Thakur further alleged that the episode was made with the sole purpose of creating a division between two major religious communities, Live Law reported.

He said that he had approached the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gomtinagar to register a first information report. However, he had to file a complaint case in the court after the police reportedly failed to register an FIR.

“[The programme] is completely against national integration and presents facts in a way to inflame the masses in different ways,” Thakur, argued in his plea. “The purpose of the programme is clearly nefarious.”

Thakur alleged that a question such as “when the Partition was on basis [of] religion, why did [they] not go to Pakistan and instead remained in India” was like asking Muslims “why they are here”, Live Law reported.

Framing the sentences in this manner may provoke “intolerant persons” to think in terms of “making a historical correction”, he was quoted as having argued.

Thakur, who is also the leader of the political party Azad Adhikar Sena, further alleged that the programme fell within offences defined under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to the promotion of enmity between groups on grounds of religion, and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, Live Law reported.

The sections pertaining to imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration, and statements conducing to public mischief were also applicable, according to the complainant.