Nagpur Celebrates Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival with Active Public Participation

Nagpur: This year’s Ganesh festival in Nagpur was marked by strong public participation and a focus on eco-friendly celebrations, following the appeal of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari under the campaign “Majha Bappa, Eco-Friendly.” The festival was celebrated peacefully and in an organized manner across the city.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) carried out several social and environmental initiatives during the festival, all of which received enthusiastic support from citizens. According to official data, a total of 1,62,085 Ganesh idols were immersed and 201.41 tonnes of Nirmalya (floral offerings) were collected for processing.

Strong Administrative and Public Support

Dr. Chaudhari emphasized celebrating the festival in an environmentally responsible way, with support from Additional Commissioners Mrs. Vasumna Pant and Mrs. Vaishnavi B. In preparation, meetings were held with Ganesh mandal members, idol makers, lighting providers, and sound system operators at the Suresh Bhat auditorium. Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal also extended full cooperation to ensure law and order during the festivities.

Senior officials including Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Superintendent Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, and assistant commissioners from all ten zones played an active role in maintaining smooth arrangements.

Digital Registration & One-Window System

To simplify the registration process for Ganesh mandals, NMC introduced an online registration facility and a one-window system across all ten zones. This allowed mandals to complete their registrations from home, including obtaining no-objection certificates from the Fire Department and Traffic Police.

Workshops & Competitions

To promote the use of eco-friendly clay idols, NMC organized Shadu clay idol-making workshops, with over 600 students participating. Similar workshops were also conducted in municipal schools.

A competition for the Best Eco-Friendly Ganesh Mandal was held, with more than 92 mandals participating. In addition, blood donation camps were organized across all ten zones, resulting in the collection of over 600 units of blood.

Extensive Immersion Facilities

NMC created 419 artificial immersion ponds at 216 locations across Nagpur to avoid overcrowding and ensure smooth idol immersion. For larger idols, special ponds were constructed at Gorewada, Police Line Takli, and Kachchi Visa areas, equipped with cranes for idols taller than 5 feet.

Mobile immersion tanks were also provided under the “Visarjan at Your Doorstep” initiative, enabling citizens—especially senior citizens—to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha without difficulty.

Nirmalya Collection & Composting

To manage floral offerings, NMC deployed 21 “Nirmalya Rath” collection vehicles at immersion sites. The collected Nirmalya will be processed to produce organic compost, turning festive waste into a resource.

