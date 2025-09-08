Bawankule hails signing of agreement for ‘New Nagpur’ development project

Nagpur: In a major step towards transforming Nagpur into a modern urban hub, the State Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced the signing of a landmark agreement for the New Nagpur development project.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bawankule said the agreement would accelerate the city’s growth and turn the vision of building a “New Nagpur” into reality.

The pact was signed between the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), and the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC). As per the agreement, NBCC will act as the project management consultant for the New Nagpur initiative.

The ambitious project will be developed over 1,710 acres of land and will include the construction of a 148-km-long Outer Ring Road. To support the works, HUDCO has sanctioned funding of Rs 11,300 crore, of which Rs 6,500 crore will be utilized for New Nagpur development and Rs 4,800 crore for the Outer Ring Road.

Calling it a “historic and powerful step” for the region, Bawankule emphasized that the project would not only transform Nagpur but also give a significant boost to the overall development of Vidarbha.