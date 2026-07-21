AAI Height Dispute Leaves Over 1,000 Flat Owners Near Nagpur Airport in Limbo

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Nagpur: More than 1,000 apartment owners residing in over 64 multi-storey residential buildings near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport are facing uncertainty after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) raised objections over the height of their buildings. Many of the affected projects were developed under affordable housing schemes, leaving hundreds of homebuyers worried about the future of their properties.

The controversy stems from a change in the method used by AAI to assess building heights. Earlier, permissible height was measured from the ground level. However, AAI now follows the Above Mean Sea Level (AMSL) system, which calculates the total elevation of a structure above sea level to ensure aviation safety. Developers claim that several projects had received approvals under the earlier method, leading to confusion after the revised assessment system was introduced.

Residents and developers have also alleged inconsistencies in the approval process, stating that some projects received different permissible height limits at different stages. They are demanding a transparent and uniform policy that safeguards both aviation safety and the interests of homebuyers who purchased flats in good faith.

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The dispute has also created concerns for banks and financial institutions. Several affected projects are unable to obtain Occupancy Certificates (OC) due to the height objections, raising fears that home loans worth crores of rupees could eventually become Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

Developers warn that the prolonged uncertainty is discouraging fresh investment in residential, commercial, and institutional projects around the airport. They believe the issue could slow Nagpur’s real estate growth, delay infrastructure development, and negatively impact employment and economic activity if a resolution is not reached soon.

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Authorities are continuing to examine the matter, while affected homebuyers and developers are seeking an early resolution to avoid further financial and legal complications.

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