One Killed, Three Injured After ST Bus Hits Milk Van in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A major road accident took place at LED Chowk in Nagpur on Tuesday morning when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a milk transport vehicle, causing it to overturn onto three pedestrians standing by the roadside. A 65-year-old man lost his life, while three others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to police, the Tata Intra milk transport vehicle (MH-31-GD-0585) was travelling from Ram Nagar towards Abhyankar Nagar Chowk when it was hit by an MSRTC bus (MH-40-Y-5127) that was heading from Shankar Nagar Chowk towards Ambazari T-Point.

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The impact of the collision caused the Tata Intra driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then overturned onto three people standing along the roadside.

Anandrao Jadhav (65), a resident of Corporation Colony, died on the spot due to the impact.

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The injured have been identified as:

Sunil Kushalrao Gudde (62) , resident of Gandhinagar-Ambazari

, resident of Gandhinagar-Ambazari Shailendra Marotrao Kingaonkar (62) , resident of Corporation Colony

, resident of Corporation Colony Abhishek Durgaprasad Jagne (23), the Tata Intra driver and a resident of Khaparkheda on Koradi Road

All three injured victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident created panic in the area as local residents gathered at the spot. Officers from Bajaj Nagar Police Station reached the scene, conducted a spot inspection, and registered a case. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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