Narendra Rawat, the name and figure working tirelessly for the betterment of the society.

With an objective and vision of creating a positive impact in the society, Narendra Rawat has left no stone unturned.

We have glanced umpteen number of talents who works astonishingly hard for their growth. But only exceptional talent work for the betterment of the society, Narendra Rawat of Jaipur Rajasthan is the perfect example of it. He is the Director of Rawat Educational Group, social worker and motivator who has changed many lives with his kind work towards the society. Rawat Educational Group is catering their valuable service since 1983. He has a strong ethic to work for the people and help them by offering a platform which gives wings to the talent to explore widely.

Narendra Rawat is also the founder of the Nirmala Auditorium. The auditorium is built to hold prominent events like charity programs, large career fairs, film promotion programs, international & national level workshop, shows & award functions, and many more. Nirmala Auditorium is the pride of the state for the incredible infrastructure, excellent management which carries out each program amazingly. Narendra Ji is also a sport enthusiastic and loves to promote the young talent, for which he has built a cricket ground known with the name of “Rawat Cricket Ground” based at Bhankrota, Jaipur, where one can glance at immense young cricket talent in state level cricket tournament – ‘Rawat Cricket Cup’ which is hosted by their group each year. In the year 2022, Narendra Ji has been conferred with “Educational Entrepreneur of the Year” award in the hands of President of The Republic of Mauritius Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Rawatji adores the incredible talent glimpse in the tournament, which also prepare them for Ranji Trophy and National levels. The man is working extremely hard for the young talent, he even works for the artists and writers to boost their creativity by catering the opportunity to work with Nirmala Magazine and Rawat Times which is published by his family owned Rawat Group. Narendra ji inspires the positivity of the various artists by awarding them with awards like – ‘Rawat Gaurav Award’ & ‘Rawat Pratibha Award’ for their efficient creation in their fields.

For all those young talents wishing to build their career in sports, Narendra ji has built a huge sports complex in the campus of Rawat Public School which dynasties a world-class level badminton court, with a huge Taekwondo training center. Setting a bench for all the up-coming talents, that how each one can contribute in the society by working for the people.

