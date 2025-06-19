Advertisement



Nagpur – On this auspicious day, the city of Nagpur witnessed a remarkable wedding ceremony that beautifully intertwined the celebration of love with the cherished principles of the Indian Constitution. Titled “A Unique Wedding Celebration Uniting Love and Constitutional Values,” the event marked the union of Ms. Priyanka Nandeshwar and Mr. Nikhil Ambade.

The ceremony, held at a serene venue in Nagpur, was a vibrant reflection of both personal commitment and societal ideals. Traditional rituals were thoughtfully blended with activities that underscored constitutional values such as equality, Liberty, justice, and fraternity. The couple exchanged vows inspired by the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, pledging to uphold mutual respect and dignity in their marriage. A special segment featured guests reading excerpts from the Constitution, emphasizing fundamental rights and duties.

The event was envisioned and organized by Mr. Dhiraj Rewaram Sakhare, a passionate Social activist for constitutional awareness. His vision was to create a wedding that not only celebrated the couple’s love but also served as a platform to promote the values that strengthen India’s democratic fabric. “This ceremony is a testament to how personal milestones can reflect collective ideals, inspiring others to embrace constitutional principles in their lives,” said Mr. Sakhare.

Ms. Priyanka Nandeshwar expressed, “Our love is rooted in equality and respect, values that the Constitution champions. We wanted our wedding to reflect this shared commitment.” Mr. Nikhil Ambade added, “This day is not just about us; it’s about building a future where love and justice go hand in hand.”

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt message: Love, when nurtured with respect and equality, becomes a powerful force in upholding the constitutional values that bind society together. This unique wedding stands as an inspiring example of how personal unions can echo the ideals of a just and inclusive nation.

