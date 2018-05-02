A musical to salute Lions Corona Warriors “Jina Isika Nam Hai

Sur Sangam , Sachin Dhomne has organized ” Jina Isika Nam Hai “ A Online Musical Concert on YouTube . It is unique program by Sur Sangam on occasion Melodies Dedication to Lions Corona Warriors. Lions Club is a International Social Organization who helps society by various means. In these corona crises Lions Club helps needy people by giving grocery and necessary thing. Dr. Manoj Salpekar , Mahendra Dhole sensation on the musical world Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne has planned this novel program. Lions club of Nagpur Smart City has extended support for it. Surbhi Dhomne is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events.

Dr Manoj Salpekar is a renowned personality of Nagpur who is Doctor as well as stage performer too. Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. He nicely elaborates the event to the audience. Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne, has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Dr. Rafi Mirza Beg a warhadi Poet from Yavatmal District was star attraction for said Musical Concert. He renders comedy poems in warhadi language on present corona crises.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and office bearers of Lions Club Nagpur Smart city Lion Wasu Thakare, Lion Satish Potwar, Lion Shankar Gharpende, and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sur Sangam. . Singers were, Surbhi Dhomne, Vijay Chivande, Rishabh Dhomne , Mukul Pande, Mayuresh , mangesh, Manoj Salpekar and Vikram Joshi. . Sachin Dhomne has planned and coordinated the show.

Program starts with Ganesh Vandana Wakra tund Mahakay…. By Mukul Pande. Other songs presented during program was A Malik ter bande hum….., Pyar batate Chalo…., Aadmi Musafir hai…., Dusro ka Dukhda dur….., Apne liye jiye….., Aage bhi Jane na tu….., Gardish me ho Tare….., Tum bhi Chalo Hum Bhi Chale….., Jivan ke din chote sahi….., Sathi hath badhana…., Kisike Muskurahto pe ho nisar…., and many more were presented during program.

Jyot se jyot Jagate chalo…… ..Sung by Surbhi Dhomne received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with soothing feel. Office bearers of Lions Club express their views during program. During lock down period , Sur Sangam has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, , , Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Manoj Salpekar has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , office bearers of Lions Club (Nagpur South ) Lion Wasu Thakare President, Lion Satish Potwar Secretary, Lion Shankar Gharpende Treasurer , other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Dr. Manoj Salpekar, Sachin Dhomne for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sursangam. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.