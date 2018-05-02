HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce datesheets on Monday

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will not announce the schedule of class 10, 12 pending examinations today. The minister through his tweet mentioned that the board is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams.

“#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” HRD minister tweeted.

Earlier today, the minister informed that the date sheets will be released at 5 pm. “Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details,” the minister wrote in a tweet.

The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The examinations were earlier halted twice this year, first due to violence at Maujpur-Babarpur areas of North East Delhi, and later due to coronavirus pandemic. The exams will now be conducted only for 29 major exams – includes six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.