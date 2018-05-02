Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 17th, 2020
    Filmi Baatein | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Video: Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants workers to go back home

    Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively participating in the fight against novel corona virus outbreak, has now extended his helping hand to arrange transportation for migrant workers to get back to their home states.

     The actor had already made arrangements for hundreds of migrant workers to travel to Karnataka from Maharashtra. On Saturday, he also flagged off numbers of buses to  Uttar Pradesh. The migrants were properly screened before they could board a bus. They were also enabled with food packets and water bottles.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरातील गड्डीगोदामचा काही परिसर सील
    नागपुरातील गड्डीगोदामचा काही परिसर सील
    मान्सूनपूर्व कामे जलदगतीने पूर्ण करा -जिल्हाधिकारी
    मान्सूनपूर्व कामे जलदगतीने पूर्ण करा -जिल्हाधिकारी
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: सुगंधित तंबाकू का जखीरा जब्त
    गोंदिया: सुगंधित तंबाकू का जखीरा जब्त
    किसानों के खेतों तक(बांधो तक)पहूंचाया जायेगा खाद
    किसानों के खेतों तक(बांधो तक)पहूंचाया जायेगा खाद
    Trending News
    Corona breaches Nagpur cops’ shield, 3 cops deployed at Mominpura test positive
    Corona breaches Nagpur cops’ shield, 3 cops deployed at Mominpura test positive
    Liquor vends blast all norms to book max sales , Excise Deptt on toes
    Liquor vends blast all norms to book max sales , Excise Deptt on toes
    Featured News
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today
    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today
    Trending In Nagpur
    A musical to salute Lions Corona Warriors “Jina Isika Nam Hai
    A musical to salute Lions Corona Warriors “Jina Isika Nam Hai
    नागपुरातील गड्डीगोदामचा काही परिसर सील
    नागपुरातील गड्डीगोदामचा काही परिसर सील
    Corona breaches Nagpur cops’ shield, 3 cops deployed at Mominpura test positive
    Corona breaches Nagpur cops’ shield, 3 cops deployed at Mominpura test positive
    Liquor vends blast all norms to book max sales , Excise Deptt on toes
    Liquor vends blast all norms to book max sales , Excise Deptt on toes
    मान्सूनपूर्व कामे जलदगतीने पूर्ण करा -जिल्हाधिकारी
    मान्सूनपूर्व कामे जलदगतीने पूर्ण करा -जिल्हाधिकारी
    जिल्ह्यात कोणीही उपाशी राहणार नाही याची दक्षता घ्यावी – पालकमंत्री
    जिल्ह्यात कोणीही उपाशी राहणार नाही याची दक्षता घ्यावी – पालकमंत्री
    कूलर हाताळतांना खबरदारी घ्या वीज अपघात टाळा
    कूलर हाताळतांना खबरदारी घ्या वीज अपघात टाळा
    Lockdown Effect : Thanks to low pollution, Nagpur summers low on scorch this year!
    Lockdown Effect : Thanks to low pollution, Nagpur summers low on scorch this year!
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today
    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145