Video: Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants workers to go back home
Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively participating in the fight against novel corona virus outbreak, has now extended his helping hand to arrange transportation for migrant workers to get back to their home states.
The actor had already made arrangements for hundreds of migrant workers to travel to Karnataka from Maharashtra. On Saturday, he also flagged off numbers of buses to Uttar Pradesh. The migrants were properly screened before they could board a bus. They were also enabled with food packets and water bottles.
