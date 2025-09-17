“A First Meeting to Remember for a Lifetime”: Fadnavis Recalls Memory on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, and the occasion was marked with special events and celebrations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country. In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chose to commemorate the day by sharing a deeply personal memory of his first meeting with Modi, which he described as unforgettable.

Taking to social media with a post and video, Fadnavis recounted:

“At the time, I was the Mayor of Nagpur and also the President of the BJP Yuva Morcha. I was in charge of arrangements for an RSS camp at Reshimbagh. Narendra Modi attended that camp. Upon his arrival, the very first thing he did was pay homage at the Dr. Hedgewar memorial.”

Fadnavis went on to share a moment that left a lasting impression on him:

“When the question arose about where Modi would stay, everyone assumed he would choose a comfortable guesthouse. But he opted for the simplest accommodation. At that very moment, I realized this was a leader who valued humility and service above position, grandeur, or luxury.”

Reflecting on that encounter, Fadnavis said the experience had left an indelible mark on his life.

“That one incident made me understand why Narendra Modi is different and why millions of people accept him as their leader,” he added.

On Modi’s 75th birthday, Fadnavis’s memory offered not just a glimpse of his personal experience but also highlighted the simplicity and service-oriented leadership style that, he said, defines the Prime Minister.