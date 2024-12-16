Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73 in US hospital

The legend received four Grammy Awards in his career, the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023

New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73. Zakir Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

Hussain’s sister Khurshid Aulia said, “He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time,” she told a news agency.

Regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and their daughters — Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

The family said in its statement, “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come.” In a career spanning six decades, Hussain worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes but it was his 1973 project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical music and elements of jazz in a hitherto-unknown fusion.

Starting at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India’s iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma, in his career.

His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.

Zakir Hussain received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th awards ceremony earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

As news of Hussain’s passing spread, messages of condolence poured in on social media. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his “immense humility, approachable nature”.

“One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakir ji was known for… being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves,” Kej said in a post on X.

“He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon,” he added.

American drummer Nate Smith thanked Hussain for “all of the music you gave us”. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta credited Hussain for bringing “an accompanying instrument to the forefront”.

“The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustad ji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe,” Mehta said.

Expressing his condolences to Hussain’s family, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him a “cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms”.

“The Padma Vibhushan tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this,” Kharge said.