Nagpur: In a major reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Chandrashekar Bawankule, a senior party leader from Nagpur, to head the party in Maharashtra. Bawankule, the former Energy Minister will be Maharashtra BJP Chief. Ashish Shelar is set to head the Mumbai unit of BJP, a letter sent by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh informed here, on Friday.