    Published On : Mon, Nov 2nd, 2020

    98years old man recover from covid 19

    Prabhakar Shukla resident of Sawarkar nagar nagpur Age 98 years

    He had symptoms of cough, cold, and fever on 18 oct, he was initially evaluated by dr sameer Shahane who nis his family physician. He suspected of covid infection and did RTPCR test. It was positive, CT chest revealed Covid Pneumonia with drop in oxygen level.

    He was immediately admitted on 23rd oct to Nectar critical care unit at sushrut hospital, in critical state, he was unconscious at time of admission. He also had low cardiac reserve, which is the risk factor in covid.

    Taking into account seriousness of situation he was immediately started treatment

    Team of doctors treating him were Dr Mahesh Sarda, chief Intensivist and assisted by dr Tapan Badole and Dr Santosh Shingore Dr Varsha Sarda, director of Nector Unit and Dr Sushrut Babhulkar director of SIMS congratulated team of doctors for their tireless efforts to salvage this gentleman

