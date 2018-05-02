We Must Repay Obligations of Society-Dr S S Uttarwar

Trees and nature are our mother. We have to conserve it and give right path to coming generations. Dr S S Uttarwar was expressing his thoughts during Shramdan Drive taken by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal at Wasudeo Garden Hingna Road Nagpur. Majority of residents were present for tree plantation drive.

Dr. Uttarwar elaborates the importance of social activities like shramdan . He says that we are taking lot many things from Society , we are having our identity because of society. So we must give some thing in return to society,.

He erge all residents to come regularly to garden for exercise and yoga. WNNM is regularly arranging social activities for He further states that now a days we are going through critical phase of lockdown and Covid 19. But during this critical phase too, mother nature is taking our care. This year monsoon came at right time and raining is there all over country , which is going to help farmers and will provide drinking water to our all leaving creatures.

The Shrandan drive celebrated by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal Hingna Road Started the session at 8 a.m. with warm-up exercises which were followed by Shramdan drive. Green gym is installed at Wasudeo Nagar Garden by NMC. All residents are taking its benefit to keep them healthy and fit.

Dr Ulhas Moglewar secretary of WNNM express vote of thanks and ask all participants to join us on next Sunday. Program comes to end at 10 am with refreshments.