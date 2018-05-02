Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 29th, 2019

9-yr old boy kidnapped in front of his father in busy Sadar area

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a 9-year old boy was kidnapped in front of his father in busy Sadar area here on Friday, July 26 afternoon. Cops have mounted a search to trace the kid as well as the abductor(s).

A native of village Ajangaon, Chhindwara (MP), Raghunath Devrao Chavare (30), had come to city for some work. On Friday, July 26 around 3 pm, Raghunath, along with his 9-year old son Shivam, was going towards Sadar area walking.

When they reached the busy Residency Road, Shivam was lured by some unidentified person(s) and abducted right in front of his father. Taken aback by the development, Raghunath initially searched Shivam at all possible places but in vain. Finally, he approached Sadar police and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Sadar ASI Dhone has registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the kid.

