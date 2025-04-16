9-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic Accident in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a heartbreaking incident in Nagpur, a 9-year-old girl, Mahira Ashfaq Shaikh, lost her life in a tragic accident near Paloti Chowk in the Peetser Vasti area under the jurisdiction of the Mankapur Police Station.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a Xylo SUV experienced a technical issue with its steering and went out of control, crashing into the crowded locality. Unfortunately, Mahira was caught under the vehicle and sustained critical injuries.

Her family rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

As soon as the incident was reported, Mankapur Police arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody. A forensic team also reached the location for investigation.

The accident has created a tense atmosphere in the locality. Mankapur Police are conducting a thorough investigation and are closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order.

