Eknath Shinde says won’t betray Balasaheb for power; removed from party post

Nagpur/Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde has given his first reaction about 20 hours after the rebellion. Shinde said that he would not betray Balasaheb’s teachings for power.

“We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We will not betray the ideals of Balasaheb and teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe for the sake of power,” said Eknath Shinde in a tweet.