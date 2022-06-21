Eknath Shinde says won’t betray Balasaheb for power; removed from party post

Nagpur/Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde has given his first reaction about 20 hours after the rebellion. Shinde said that he would not betray Balasaheb’s teachings for power.
“We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We will not betray the ideals of Balasaheb and teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe for the sake of power,” said Eknath Shinde in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has removed Eknath Shinde from the post of party legislature group leader, sources said.
With the results of the Legislative Council elections, there has been a political earthquake in the state. Disgruntled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is staying in Surat with a group of party MLAs. It has come to light that Shinde is in direct contact with BJP leaders. So will the Mahavikas Aghadi Government be in trouble? Such a discussion has begun.
Sources said that Eknath Shinde along with 25 Shiv Sena MLAs reached Meridian Hotel in Surat late last night and had discussions with BJP leaders there. Now, attention is now focused on the political developments that will take place after this.
Congress deputes Kamal Nath to handle crisis:
Meanwhile, Congress has deputed senior party leader Kamal Nath as AICC observer to Maharashtra in wake of political crisis.