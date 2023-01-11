Congress needs ‘self-introspection’ to get rid of problems, says Ashish Deshmukh

“Leaders of the Congress themselves think that the biggest enemy is a leader of the Congress itself,” Deshmukh stated

Nagpur: The “sulking” Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Wednesday said that his party needs ‘self-introspection’ in order to sort out the problems being faced by the party. “Even the leaders of the Congress themselves think that the biggest enemy is a leader of the Congress itself. They neither see the BJP nor any other party as their enemy,” Deshmukh said while talking to a Marathi TV news channel.

A few months back, alleging “imposition” of an outsider in the state, the Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh had announced his resignation from the post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Calling it an injustice on Congress workers, Deshmukh objected to Uttar Pradesh leader Imran Pratapgarhi being named the party’s pick from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha polls. “Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is injustice towards general Congress workers in Maharashtra,” he said, adding that he will continue to work with the Congress party “as a loyal Congress worker” and fulfil his commitments.

