Tragic twist: Leopard found dead, strangely snared in farm fence in Bhandara

Advertisement



Bhandara: A shocking discovery in Malkazari village, nestled within the Purkabodi-I Beat of Adyal Range in the Bhandara district, has left forest officials and locals baffled. A sub-adult leopard, estimated to be just 7-8 months old, was found dead, inexplicably entangled and hanging from a wire fence erected by a farmer to safeguard his agricultural land from wild animals.

The grim scene unfolded in Madgi (West) Round, prompting an immediate response from the Forest Department upon receiving reports of the unusual incident. The young leopard’s carcass was carefully removed from the fencing, revealing the bizarre nature of its entanglement.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A team of veterinarians, including Dr. Vitthal Hatwar, Dr. Suresh Nipane, and Dr. Sneha Meshram, conducted a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. In adherence to the guidelines set forth by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the leopard’s remains were cremated at the site. The cremation was carried out under the supervision of NTCA representative Namdeo Meshram, along with Honorary Wildlife Warden Pankaj Deshmukh, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sachin Nilakh, and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vivek Yevatkar. Several other forest officials, including Round Officer D S Rangari and Beat Guards, were also present during the procedure.

Further inquiry into the peculiar incident is being conducted by ACF Nilakh and RFO Yevatkar, under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Rahul Gavai, to ascertain the precise circumstances leading to the young leopard’s tragic and unusual demise. The incident raises questions about the effectiveness and potential dangers of such fencing used for wildlife deterrence in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement