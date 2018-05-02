Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, May 6th, 2020
    85 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive; total 154

    85 more personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 154, a force official said on Wednesday.

    These include over 60 troops, who were deployed for law and order duties in the Jamia and Chandni Mahal area of the national capital, and six from the escort team of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) that toured West Bengal to check COVID-19 containment measures in the state.

