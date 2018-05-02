Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 6th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    18,000 arrests in Maharashtra for Covid violations

    Over 95,000 offenses have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and more than 18000 people arrested in Maharashtra since March 22 for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak.

    “As many as 95,678 offenses have registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of IPC since the lockdown leading to 18,722 arrests and seizure of 53071 vehicles,” Maharashtra Home Ministry said in a press release.

    Cumulatively, more than Rs 3 crore have been collected in fines from offenders.

    Over 2 lakh people have been quarantined and 642 have been found violating the quarantine.

    Meanwhile, there has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 84,945 such calls have been received.

    Maharashtra has recorded more than 15,000 cases of coronavirus, which is the highest in the country.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391 with 1694 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    स्वगृही परतणा-यांच्या वैद्यकीय प्रमाणपत्रासाठी दहाही झोनमध्ये व्यवस्था
    स्वगृही परतणा-यांच्या वैद्यकीय प्रमाणपत्रासाठी दहाही झोनमध्ये व्यवस्था
    विलगीकरणातील लोकांची मनपा घेतेय आस्थेने काळजी
    विलगीकरणातील लोकांची मनपा घेतेय आस्थेने काळजी
    Hindi News
    नागपुर कोरोना के मिले नए ४४ मरीज , अब २०६ हुआ आंकड़ा
    नागपुर कोरोना के मिले नए ४४ मरीज , अब २०६ हुआ आंकड़ा
    ताजनगर,मानकापुर में गरीबों को अनाज की किट की जा रही है वितरित.
    ताजनगर,मानकापुर में गरीबों को अनाज की किट की जा रही है वितरित.
    Trending News
    Record 44 positive cases erupt in Nagpur in a day, total now 206
    Record 44 positive cases erupt in Nagpur in a day, total now 206
    Nagpur registers highest single day spike, Corona cases close to 200
    Nagpur registers highest single day spike, Corona cases close to 200
    Featured News
    Public transport may resume soon: Gadkari
    Public transport may resume soon: Gadkari
    रामेश्वरी में रहनेवाले संशयित कोरोना मरीज की मौत
    रामेश्वरी में रहनेवाले संशयित कोरोना मरीज की मौत
    Trending In Nagpur
    Record 44 positive cases erupt in Nagpur in a day, total now 206
    Record 44 positive cases erupt in Nagpur in a day, total now 206
    नागपुर कोरोना के मिले नए ४४ मरीज , अब २०६ हुआ आंकड़ा
    नागपुर कोरोना के मिले नए ४४ मरीज , अब २०६ हुआ आंकड़ा
    Nagpur registers highest single day spike, Corona cases close to 200
    Nagpur registers highest single day spike, Corona cases close to 200
    स्वगृही परतणा-यांच्या वैद्यकीय प्रमाणपत्रासाठी दहाही झोनमध्ये व्यवस्था
    स्वगृही परतणा-यांच्या वैद्यकीय प्रमाणपत्रासाठी दहाही झोनमध्ये व्यवस्था
    Deceased man tests positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur
    Deceased man tests positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur
    विलगीकरणातील लोकांची मनपा घेतेय आस्थेने काळजी
    विलगीकरणातील लोकांची मनपा घेतेय आस्थेने काळजी
    शासनाने अन्यत्र अडकलेल्या विद्यार्थी, मजुरांना त्यांच्या घरी पोहोचवावे : बावनकुळे
    शासनाने अन्यत्र अडकलेल्या विद्यार्थी, मजुरांना त्यांच्या घरी पोहोचवावे : बावनकुळे
    रामेश्वरी में रहनेवाले संशयित कोरोना मरीज की मौत
    रामेश्वरी में रहनेवाले संशयित कोरोना मरीज की मौत
    नागपुर में कोरोना से तीसरी मौत
    नागपुर में कोरोना से तीसरी मौत
    Metro work to resume in non-containment zones in Nagpur
    Metro work to resume in non-containment zones in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145