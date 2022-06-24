82 accused, who secured bail with fake documents, on Nagpur police radar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Some 82 accused, who had procured bail from Sessions Court using fake documents, will soon be charged with forgery. The cops are also moving to cancel the bail of these accused, who face charges like Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, sexual abuses, kidnapping, rape, murder and other offences.

A team of Crime Branch’s Unit 2 had busted a gang which had forged documents to secure bail for the accused. According to the sources, the police have collected information about the 82 people who have been granted bail through this case and are preparing for their arrest.

According to sources, the Crime Branch has procured from the Sessions Court a list of accused who had got bail with questionable documents, or with imposters posing as guarantors. Cops are set to file offences against such accused, said the sources.

According to the Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the Investigations Officers (IO) in the cases would be asked to approach the court for cancellation of such questionable bails, highlighting the manner in which the judiciary was misled and duped into accepting fake or manipulated documents.

The Crime Branch has arrested five persons so far, including mastermind Sunil Sonkusre, for preparing fake documents, providing imposters to appear as guarantors, and other manipulation of records to help the accused get bail. A woman too has been arrested in the case for her involvement in preparing fake Aadhaar cards.

The Crime Branch team had seized many fake Aadhaar cards, ration cards, NMC tax receipts, passport sized photographs and other material from the racketeers during searches at different places. The cops had also seized printing material and equipment.

DCP (Crime) Chinmay Pandit, who is supervising the investigation under Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy, said the scam is set to get bigger as they have started working on the bails at Sessions Court while those procured through the racketeers from the magistrate courts are yet to be identified. The judiciary has been requested to share with the cops details of bail procured in the past and furnish us the list for investigations, said Pandit.

The police top brass, who are communicating with the District Bar Association, is also gearing up to question advocates who furnished false undertakings claiming to know the imposter guarantors. The court clerks too are under the scanner.

