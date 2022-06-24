Ambazari cops arrest married man for raping, impregnating 21-yr old girl

Nagpur: Ambazari police have arrested a 29-year old man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl frequently and impregnating her on the pretext of marriage. The accused, despite being married, exploited the girl sexually on false promise.
The arrested accused has been identified as Sheikh Razzaq Sheikh Rehman (29), resident of 44A, Jaripatka, Gauitam Nagar.
According to police, the accused Sheikh Razzaq and the 21-year old girl, residing in Ambazari police area, got friendly with each other some four months back. The accused lured the girl with marriage promise and established physical relationship with her. One month back, the girl came to know she was pregnant and insisted the accused marry her. However, Sheikh Razzaq avoided her. In the meantime, the victim girl came to know that the accused Sheikh Razzaq was already married and confronted him in this connection. He told the girl to undergo abortion and then he will marry her by divorcing his first wife. With these words, the accused came to the girl’s house on Thursday, June 23 night and raped her and also asked her not to divulge her pregnancy to anybody. The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she opened her mouth.
Ambazari PSI Gulbe, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Sheikh Razzaq Sheikh Rehman under Sections 376, 506 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.