Ambazari cops arrest married man for raping, impregnating 21-yr old girl

Nagpur: Ambazari police have arrested a 29-year old man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl frequently and impregnating her on the pretext of marriage. The accused, despite being married, exploited the girl sexually on false promise.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sheikh Razzaq Sheikh Rehman (29), resident of 44A, Jaripatka, Gauitam Nagar.