First provide parking space then lift vehicles, Janmanch tells NMC, traffic cops

Nagpur: The Nagpur-based NGO Janmanch has strongly opposed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and city police’s move to lift wrongly parked vehicles, imposing a fine of Rs 760 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,020 for four-wheelers. The Janmanch President Rajeev Jagtap termed the fine as nothing but a way to loot citizens.

Posing 13 questions in an open letter to the two government agencies and seeking their public reply, the NGO urged the civic body to first provide parking space, then start such a drive. The NGO added that parking/no parking signs should be installed on all roads in a visible manner. “But nothing has been done and instead a private firm has been assigned to lift the vehicles,” Janmanch stated.