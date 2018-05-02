    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021

    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles

    Dr. Nitin Raut flags off new patrolling vehicles

    Nagpur: Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut flagged off the newly-formed ‘Crime Busters’ team after formally handing over 72 Honda Shine motorcycles and 14 Mahindra Bolero SUVs to Nagpur Police Commissionerate at a function held at Shivaji Stadium, Takli, on Monday.

    Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar presided over the function. MLA (Umrer) Raju Parwe and senior police officials were present on the occasion.

    Guardian Minister Dr Raut said that District Planning Committee utilised Rs 1,65,49,000 to procure these new vehicles for City Police to augment safety and security in the Second Capital. Similarly, he said that new camouflaged uniforms were also given to Charlie commandoes.

    Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed that the ‘Crime Busters’ team included 116 Charlie commandoes for 116 beats. These commandoes with walkie-talkies would patrol the streets 24×7 in shifts to deal sternly with the anti-socials, he added.

    The City Police Chief said that the newly inducted vehicles were well-equipped with flash lights, siren and public address system. “While discharging the duties, the new team of Charlie com- mandoes should ensure that the innocent are not put to any inconvenience,” he urged to the ‘Crime Busters’ team.

    Additional Commissioners of Police Sunil Fulari (Crime), Navinchandra Reddy (North Region) and Dr Dilip Zalke (South Region), Deputy Commissioners of Police Baswaraj Teli (Special Branch), Nurool Hasan (Zone 1), Vinita Sahu (Zone 2), Lohit Matani (Zone 3), Dr Akshay Shinde (Zone 4), Neelotpal (Zone 5) and Sarang Awad (Traffic) were prominently present at the function.

    The proceedings of the function were conducted by DCP (Headquarters) Sandeep Pakhale.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    मनपाद्वारे शहरातील विविध भागात डास प्रतिबंधक औषधाची फवारणी
    मनपाद्वारे शहरातील विविध भागात डास प्रतिबंधक औषधाची फवारणी
    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles
    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles
    Restoration of Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto Special
    Restoration of Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto Special
    १०८ वेळा रक्तदान करणारे डॉ महाजन यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    १०८ वेळा रक्तदान करणारे डॉ महाजन यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    सीताबर्डी मेट्रो स्टेशन येथे रक्तदान शिबिराला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    सीताबर्डी मेट्रो स्टेशन येथे रक्तदान शिबिराला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    शहरातील पुतळ्यांचे निर्माण व व्यवस्थापनासाठी मनपाला नागपूर विद्यापीठाची साथ
    शहरातील पुतळ्यांचे निर्माण व व्यवस्थापनासाठी मनपाला नागपूर विद्यापीठाची साथ
    चेंबर दुरुस्ती व अन्य कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    चेंबर दुरुस्ती व अन्य कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    Covid-19: Nagpur new case drops below 50 , 1770 active cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur new case drops below 50 , 1770 active cases
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145