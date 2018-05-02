Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles

Dr. Nitin Raut flags off new patrolling vehicles

Nagpur: Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut flagged off the newly-formed ‘Crime Busters’ team after formally handing over 72 Honda Shine motorcycles and 14 Mahindra Bolero SUVs to Nagpur Police Commissionerate at a function held at Shivaji Stadium, Takli, on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar presided over the function. MLA (Umrer) Raju Parwe and senior police officials were present on the occasion.

Guardian Minister Dr Raut said that District Planning Committee utilised Rs 1,65,49,000 to procure these new vehicles for City Police to augment safety and security in the Second Capital. Similarly, he said that new camouflaged uniforms were also given to Charlie commandoes.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed that the ‘Crime Busters’ team included 116 Charlie commandoes for 116 beats. These commandoes with walkie-talkies would patrol the streets 24×7 in shifts to deal sternly with the anti-socials, he added.

The City Police Chief said that the newly inducted vehicles were well-equipped with flash lights, siren and public address system. “While discharging the duties, the new team of Charlie com- mandoes should ensure that the innocent are not put to any inconvenience,” he urged to the ‘Crime Busters’ team.

Additional Commissioners of Police Sunil Fulari (Crime), Navinchandra Reddy (North Region) and Dr Dilip Zalke (South Region), Deputy Commissioners of Police Baswaraj Teli (Special Branch), Nurool Hasan (Zone 1), Vinita Sahu (Zone 2), Lohit Matani (Zone 3), Dr Akshay Shinde (Zone 4), Neelotpal (Zone 5) and Sarang Awad (Traffic) were prominently present at the function.

The proceedings of the function were conducted by DCP (Headquarters) Sandeep Pakhale.