8 new Covid positive, cases jump to 454 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Eight more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Thursday afternoon. Four out of which share city’s Mominpura hot-spot connection, while two belonged to Tipu Sultan Chowk and one each reportedly share Ajni and Siraspeth connection. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease soar to 454 in the Second Capital of the State.

Nagpur continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as around 350 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Though, nine person have also succumbed to the global pandemic.