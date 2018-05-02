Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 28th, 2020

    8 new Covid positive, cases jump to 454 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Eight more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Thursday afternoon. Four out of which share city’s Mominpura hot-spot connection, while two belonged to Tipu Sultan Chowk and one each reportedly share Ajni and Siraspeth connection. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease soar to 454 in the Second Capital of the State.

    Nagpur continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as around 350 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Though, nine person have also succumbed to the global pandemic.

    Happening Nagpur
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat
    Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    Maharashtra News
    आला उन्हाळा, तब्येत सांभाळा… घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा, भरपूर पाणी प्या
    आला उन्हाळा, तब्येत सांभाळा… घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा, भरपूर पाणी प्या
    कामठीत पुणे रिटर्न झालेले एकाच कुटुंबातील तीन सदस्य निघाले पॉजिटिव्ह
    कामठीत पुणे रिटर्न झालेले एकाच कुटुंबातील तीन सदस्य निघाले पॉजिटिव्ह
    Hindi News
    महाराष्ट्र सरकार को केंद्र द्वारा मदद के दावे को मंत्री अनिल परब ने किया ख़ारिज ?
    महाराष्ट्र सरकार को केंद्र द्वारा मदद के दावे को मंत्री अनिल परब ने किया ख़ारिज ?
    कोरोना – संकट में झंकार महिला मंडल कर रहा है वंचित तबकों की मदद
    कोरोना – संकट में झंकार महिला मंडल कर रहा है वंचित तबकों की मदद
    Trending News
    8 new Covid positive, cases jump to 454 in Nagpur
    8 new Covid positive, cases jump to 454 in Nagpur
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Featured News
    1,58,333 Covid cases in India, MAH reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths
    1,58,333 Covid cases in India, MAH reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Trending In Nagpur
    8 new Covid positive, cases jump to 454 in Nagpur
    8 new Covid positive, cases jump to 454 in Nagpur
    City Gov. Offices Receive An Innovative Corona-Protection Device called as “Corona Glass Shield”.
    City Gov. Offices Receive An Innovative Corona-Protection Device called as “Corona Glass Shield”.
    आला उन्हाळा, तब्येत सांभाळा… घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा, भरपूर पाणी प्या
    आला उन्हाळा, तब्येत सांभाळा… घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा, भरपूर पाणी प्या
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    शंकर नगर वीज उपकेंद्रातील रोहित्र पुन्हा कार्यान्वित
    शंकर नगर वीज उपकेंद्रातील रोहित्र पुन्हा कार्यान्वित
    कोरोना – संकट में झंकार महिला मंडल कर रहा है वंचित तबकों की मदद
    कोरोना – संकट में झंकार महिला मंडल कर रहा है वंचित तबकों की मदद
    कोव्हिड संदर्भात आवश्यक माहिती तीन दिवसात सादर करा!
    कोव्हिड संदर्भात आवश्यक माहिती तीन दिवसात सादर करा!
    अवैध रित्या पाणी देणा-या टँकर मालका विरुध्द कारवाई : स्थायी समिती सभापती यांचे निर्देश
    अवैध रित्या पाणी देणा-या टँकर मालका विरुध्द कारवाई : स्थायी समिती सभापती यांचे निर्देश
    1,58,333 Covid cases in India, MAH reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths
    1,58,333 Covid cases in India, MAH reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Covid-19 : With 11 fresh cases Nagpur totals 443, only 74 active
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145