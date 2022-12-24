AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to take10-days long Vipassana meditation course in Nagpur

Nagpur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Arvind Kejriwal has set to take a medication course at Dhamma Naga Vipassana Meditation Centre at Fetri. Kejriwal will be spending 10 days at a meditation centre.

He will be arriving at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at around 4 pm on Saturday. Following interactions with the media and party workers, he will straight move to Vipassana Meditation Centre at Fetri. Notably, during this 10-days-long Vipassana meditation course, no access will be provided to TV or newspaper reporters.

Nagpur unit of AAP has set to accord rousing welcome to the party chief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement