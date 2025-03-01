New flights from Nagpur to Jaipur, Noida, Kolhapur from March 30

Nagpur: In view of rising demands during summers, the upcoming schedule will have new destinations from Nagpur Airport including Jaipur, Noida and Kolhapur, besides additional services to Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Indore, and Kolkata. As the new flights start from March 30, the timings indicate that the recarpeting of the runway, which has restricted operations at the airport, will also end by that time. Currently, no flights can operate between 10 am and 6 pm from Nagpur Airport.

The slot coordination meeting was held in Delhi recently. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), all private, government, Joint Venture Aerodrome Operators, including MIHAN India Ltd, Nagpur Airport and various airlines attended the meeting. The slots for the upcoming summer schedule were discussed, coordinated and finalised during the meeting.

The upcoming summer schedule will include new destinations from Nagpur to Jaipur, Noida, and Kolhapur. Indigo and Star Air will operate daily flights to these destinations as per the following timings:

1. Indigo Flight 6416 will arrive from Jaipur at 11:05 pm, and Indigo Flight 6411 will depart for Jaipur at 7:20 am daily from March 30, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

2. Star Air Flight 250 will arrive from Kolhapur at 3:45 pm, and Star Air Flight 251 will depart for Kolhapur at 4:15 pm daily from April 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025. 3.

Indigo Flight 2518 will arrive from Noida at 4 pm, and Indigo Flight 2519 will depart for Noida at 16:30 daily from April 30, 2025, to October 25, 2025. Additionally, below are the additional flights that will be operating between 10 am to 6 pm in the Summer Schedule 2025 to the existing destinations:

1. Indigo Flight 7336 will arrive from Indore at 12:10 pm, and Indigo Flight 7337 will depart for Indore at 12:35 pm daily from July 26, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

2. Indigo Flight 6139 will arrive from Kolkata at 12:15 pm, and Indigo Flight 2380 will depart for Delhi at 12:45 every Wednesday from July 30, 2025, to October 22, 2025.

3. Star Air Flight 2455 will arrive from Pune at 13:05, and Star Air Flight 246 will depart for Kishangarh at 13:30 daily from April 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

4. Indigo Flight 6455 will arrive from Bangalore at 2:20 pm, and Indigo Flight 6456 will depart for Bangalore at 2:55 daily from April 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

5. Indigo Flight 2481 will arrive from Pune at 3:10 pm, and Indigo Flight 202 will depart for Pune at 3:45 pm, daily except Saturday, from April 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025. Very soon these airlines are expected to start the commercial sale of tickets with new timings and for new destinations.