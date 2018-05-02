Video: DCP Lohit Matani leads vehicle march in Zone 3 to spread awareness about imposed restrictions

Nagpur: In a bid to spread awareness about the 15-days-lockdown restrictions imposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to curb the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outrage in Maharashtra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Lohit Matani took out the vehicle march comprises all the officials and staff of the zone.

The police covey took round of entire Zone 3 and made announcement asking people to ramain at home.

It’s is pertinent to mention that CM Thackeray on Tuesday said additional restrictions will be imposed for 15 days across the state from Wednesday evening in order to curb the Covid-19 surge.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, Thackeray had said.

“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect om 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 will be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” he said. The restrictions will be imposed till 7 am on May 1.



