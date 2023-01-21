Man dupes Nagpur trader with mortgage of 1.1 kg s fake gold

Nagpur: A man duped a Nagpur trader by mortgaging fake gold plates weighing 1,100 grams and borrowed money on Friday. Crime Branch officials seized the fake gold and launched a manhunt for the cheat.

According to police, Tolaram Kundhwani owns a handloom shop in Gandhibagh area. A customer had purchased handloom material worth lakhs of rupees on credit from Kundhwani. Due to financial crises, the man was unable to clear the bills. He then promised to mortgage a residential plot which he didn’t. Kundhwani kept contacting the customer to clear the bills. However, the man continued doling out excuses.

Advertisement

On Friday, January 20, the customer came to Kundhwani’s shop with a bag containing four gold plates and said, “You mortgage the gold and get your bills cleared.” Kundhwani was taken aback by the ‘golden’ offer and agreed to the deal. However, Kundhwani was surprised when a team of Crime Branch ‘raided’ his shop who had an input about the ‘gold’ plates. Upon checking the plates, the cops found that the gold was actually silver with gold coating.

According to DCP Detection Mumakka Sudarshan, the case is being investigated for all angles. The cops are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the trickster, he added.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement