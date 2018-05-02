Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 31st, 2020
    National News / News

    72 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha in one day

     

    Mumbai: As many as 72 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 59 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 302, a health official said.

    This is the largest increase in the number of cases within a day probably in the country, the state official said.

    Besides Mumbai, Ahmednagar reported three cases, while two cases each came to light in Pune, Thane, Vasai, Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali cities, he added.

