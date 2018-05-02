Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms

    Nagpur: One private hospital and two diagnostic centres faced stern action of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for treating patients infected with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19). NMC has sealed Jaripatka based Janta Hospital and Ramdaspeth based Rainbow Medivona Diagnostic Centre and Panorama MRI Centre for not complying with norms set by District Administration.

    As soon as the irregularity came to fore, the team of health officials rushed to the three health care. We have sealed the three institutions before sanitizing the entire premises, said, NMC Health Officer, Dr. Praveen Gantawar.
    Further action will be taken after the directives of Central Government, noted the Health Officer.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    हमी भावापेक्षा कमी दराने दुध खरेदी करणाऱ्या संस्थांवर कडक कारवाई
    हमी भावापेक्षा कमी दराने दुध खरेदी करणाऱ्या संस्थांवर कडक कारवाई
    अंत्योदय शिधापत्रिकाधारकांना आजपासून तीन महिन्याचे धान्य – रविंद्र ठाकरे
    अंत्योदय शिधापत्रिकाधारकांना आजपासून तीन महिन्याचे धान्य – रविंद्र ठाकरे
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया : कर्ज वापसी में 3 माह की राहत से चेहरे खिले
    गोंदिया : कर्ज वापसी में 3 माह की राहत से चेहरे खिले
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    Trending News
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    Featured News
    72 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha in one day
    72 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha in one day
    Video: Kukreja rubbishes allegations of water in sanitization process, files complaint with Jaripatka Police
    Video: Kukreja rubbishes allegations of water in sanitization process, files complaint with Jaripatka Police
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    हमी भावापेक्षा कमी दराने दुध खरेदी करणाऱ्या संस्थांवर कडक कारवाई
    हमी भावापेक्षा कमी दराने दुध खरेदी करणाऱ्या संस्थांवर कडक कारवाई
    अंत्योदय शिधापत्रिकाधारकांना आजपासून तीन महिन्याचे धान्य – रविंद्र ठाकरे
    अंत्योदय शिधापत्रिकाधारकांना आजपासून तीन महिन्याचे धान्य – रविंद्र ठाकरे
    स्थायी समिती सभापती विजय झलके मित्र परिवारातर्फे लॉकडाऊनमध्ये फसलेल्यांची मदत
    स्थायी समिती सभापती विजय झलके मित्र परिवारातर्फे लॉकडाऊनमध्ये फसलेल्यांची मदत
    Nagpur: Case filed over fake message on military deployment
    Nagpur: Case filed over fake message on military deployment
    “जे म्हटलं ते करून दाखवलं” – ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    “जे म्हटलं ते करून दाखवलं” – ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    कोरोना विषाणूच्या नियंत्रणासाठी खासदार डॉ. विकास महात्मे यांनी आणखी 50 लाखांचा लाखांचा निधी दिला
    कोरोना विषाणूच्या नियंत्रणासाठी खासदार डॉ. विकास महात्मे यांनी आणखी 50 लाखांचा लाखांचा निधी दिला
    कोरोनाग्रस्तांवर उपचार करणारे ‘ते’ हॉस्पिटल सिल
    कोरोनाग्रस्तांवर उपचार करणारे ‘ते’ हॉस्पिटल सिल
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    कोरोना -अमरावती और चंद्रपुर के लिए सांसद डाॅ विकास महात्मे ने 50 लाख की निधि दी
    ‘लॉक डाऊन’मुळे बेघर-विस्थापित नागरिकांना निवारा – कुमार
    ‘लॉक डाऊन’मुळे बेघर-विस्थापित नागरिकांना निवारा – कुमार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145