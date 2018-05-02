Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms

Nagpur: One private hospital and two diagnostic centres faced stern action of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for treating patients infected with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19). NMC has sealed Jaripatka based Janta Hospital and Ramdaspeth based Rainbow Medivona Diagnostic Centre and Panorama MRI Centre for not complying with norms set by District Administration.

As soon as the irregularity came to fore, the team of health officials rushed to the three health care. We have sealed the three institutions before sanitizing the entire premises, said, NMC Health Officer, Dr. Praveen Gantawar.

Further action will be taken after the directives of Central Government, noted the Health Officer.