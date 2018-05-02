7 more COVID-19 positive, one suspected death in Nagpur, total peaks to 171

Nagpur: Rampant rise in the cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) continue to worry the administration in Nagpur with no ease from the restrictions at sight.

On Wednesday, seven patients placed under institutional quarantine facilities tested positive for the virus borne disease. One suspected death was also reported on Wednesday, though, officials are yet to conform the news.

With the latest development the total number of cases rose to 171 including 3 deaths in Nagpur.

According to sources, all the seven patients were placed at Chinchbhavan based quarantine centre. Of them, six reportedly have Mominpura connection and one has Satranjipura connection. All samples were examined at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).

One suspected death in Parvati Nagar:



According to sources, the sample of a 23-year-old youth who died on Tuesday reportedly came positive for novel Corona Virus on Wednesday. Many had participated in his cremation process, this has raised concern of both authority and locals.

Though, District Administration are yet to conform the news, the locals have been advised to take essential precautions and follow the guideline issued by the Administration.