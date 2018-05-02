Online Classes conducted by The Achievers School

for Classes Pre-Nursery to 10

Learning may happens any time, in any place. It needs only right environment, and proper stimulation The lockdown forced schools to shut down all of a sudden, and the students had to be confined to their homes. However, this did not stop the mentors from The Achievers school to reach out to their students of Pre Nursery to Class 10 by way of Online Classes. Keeping this in mind, the school planned a systematic phase by phase schedule for the entire school.

The high school commenced their regular online classes for grades 7 to 10 from 21st April 2020 and will continue till 16th May 2020. While the grades 2 to 6 will start their online classes from 6th May 2020 to 16th May 2020. The schedule has been so planned so that the students are not just tutored for the scholastic subjects but also for the co- scholastic subjects, which include fitness videos by the Fit India Movement.

The classes are well attended, and parents are all praises for the mentor’s efforts and the school’s endeavour to deliver the curriculum smoothly. Classes are being conducted through the Google hangout platform and follow a fixed timetable from Monday to Saturday with daily classes for 2 hours. Simultaneously an Online Summer Engagement cum Revision Programme is underway for the tiny preschool tots from 27th April 2020 and will culminate on 15th May 2020. Learning of Pre-primary students needs some fun, few brainstorming questions, and plenty of affection of their mentors while the primary to high school children need a lot more challenges and scope for creative mind application opportunities.

Hence an online summer camp was organized comprising of an exciting mix of activities like English and Hindi story reading for grade 1 . This new online programme has helped strengthen the connection of love and faith between mentors and students of the entire school and has served in preparing them for the next session. The school has earned praise from parents for showing concern and staying connected in this challenging time.