Ailing woman commits suicide in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: An ailing woman committed suicide by consuming poison at her house in Rana Pratap Nagar area on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Prafulla Janganwar (38), a resident of Plot No. 21, Chhatrapati Nagar, Rana Pratap Nagar. According to police, Viashnavi was depressed over her deteriorating health. She consumed poison on Thursday night. The family members rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

A case of accidental death was registered by Rana Pratap Nagar police.

