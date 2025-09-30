69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din function in Nagpur on Oct 2

Nagpur: The main function of 69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din will be held on Dussehra day, October 2, at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur at 6 pm. President of Dhamma Learning Centre, Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh Bhikku Chandima Thero will be the chief guest of the function while President of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Surei Sasai will preside over it. Additional Chief Secretary, Transport and Fishery, Chandigarh, Dr Raj Shekhar Wundu and Bhante Vinacharya from UP will be the guests of honour. The Samiti has stopped inviting political leaders to the programme.

This was stated by Secretary of the Samiti Dr Rajendra Gavai while addressing a press conference at Dr Ambedkar College Hall in the city on Monday. He said that various programmes to mark the occasion would begin from Tuesday at 9 am with Arya Surei Sasai giving ‘diksha’ in presence of dignitaries. Arya Surei Sasai will hoist the flag on October 1 at 9 am at Deekshabhoomi while he will preside over Dhamma Parishad same day at 6 pm. Bouddha Bhikkus from Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, India and from other countries would take part, Gavai said.

Surei Sasai will administer 22 oaths and take mass Buddh Vandana on October 2 at 9 am at the same venue while the main function will be held in the function, Gavai said. He said there is a possibility of increasing the number of followers attending the function this year due to intensified agitation for liberating Mahabodhi Mahavihara. Therefore, the Samiti is making necessary arrangements for them.

To a question about the possibility of heavy rains on that day as per the prediction by the weatherman, he replied that the Samiti will make all possible arrangements for the followers even by providing a stay in the building of Dr Ambedkar College. Meanwhile, some followers objected to Bhante Vinacharya being invited and asked questions about his contribution to the movement. Later the President of the Samiti assured that a decision would be taken after consulting all the members. Dr Sudhir Fulzele, Vilas Gajghate, N R Sute, Dr Pradeep Aglawe and others were present at the press meet.