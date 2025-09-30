4.5L crimes against women in India in 2023, highest in…

Close to 4.5 lakh crimes against women were reported across India in 2023, marking a marginal increase over the previous two years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

A total of 4,48,211 cases were registered in 2023, compared to 4,45,256 in 2022 and 4,28,278 in 2021. The figures, compiled from state and union territory police records, translate into a crime rate of 66.2 incidents per lakh female population, based on mid-year projections of 6,770 lakh women.

The chargesheeting rate in these cases stood at 77.6%.

State-wise trends

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 66,381 ,

reported the highest number of cases at , followed by Maharashtra (47,101),

(47,101), Rajasthan (45,450),

(45,450), West Bengal (34,691), and

(34,691), and Madhya Pradesh (32,342).

In terms of crime rate per lakh female population, Telangana led with 124.9, ahead of Rajasthan (114.8), Odisha (112.4), Haryana (110.3), and Kerala (86.1).

Major categories of crimes against women

Cruelty by husband/relatives (IPC 498A) : 1,33,676 cases (rate 19.7)

: 1,33,676 cases (rate 19.7) Kidnapping & abduction : 88,605 cases (rate 13.1)

: 88,605 cases (rate 13.1) Assault to outrage modesty : 83,891 cases (rate 12.4)

: 83,891 cases (rate 12.4) Rape : 29,670 cases (rate 4.4)

: 29,670 cases (rate 4.4) Dowry deaths : 6,156 cases (rate 0.9)

: 6,156 cases (rate 0.9) Abetment to suicide : 4,825 cases (rate 0.7)

: 4,825 cases (rate 0.7) Insult to modesty: 8,823 cases (rate 1.3)

Among rape cases, 28,821 involved adult women, while 849 were reported among girls below 18. Additionally, 2,796 attempts to commit rape and 113 acid attacks were registered.

Crimes under special laws

Under Special and Local Laws (SLL), 87,850 crimes against women were recorded.