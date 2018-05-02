City cop wins gold medals in 41st Maharashtra Masters Athletics Championship

Nagpur: A policeman from Nagpur excelled at 41st Maharashtra Masters Athletics Championship by winning gold medals in 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre race. The Athletics Championship was organised at Sangli from December 27 to 29, 2019.

Naik Police Constable (NPC) Kailash Pardhi, posted at Police Headquarters, Nagpur, displayed his sporting talent and won gold medals in 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre race. He also played a role in winning gold medal by Nagpur District Masters Athletcs team in 400X100 relay race.

The 41st National Masters Athletics Championship 2020 will be held at Imphal from January 9 to 14, 2010. Kailash Pardhi will represent Maharashtra State Masters Athletics team in this contest.

The NPC Pardhi gave credit for his success to Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, DCP (Headquarters) Vikram Sali, as well as Reserve Police Inspector Thakur. Pardhi received coaching and guidance from office-bearers of Nagpur District Masters Athletics Association namely Helen Madam, Patil, Yadav and Bhoyar.