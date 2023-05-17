60-year-old man murdered near Bhiwapur in Nagpur, cops hunt accused

Nagpur: Umred Police have booked unidentified assailants for allegedly killing a 60-year-old Nagpur-based man near a petrol pump in Bhiwapur village here, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Tukaram Kalsarpe.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand confirmed the murder, however stated that cops are investigating the motive behind this heinous crime.

“A male body appeared to be in his early 60s was found near a petrol pump in Bhiwapur village under Umred Police Station. Acting swiftly on the input, cops rushed to the spot and conducted the panchanama. Umred Police have sent the body to hospital for autopsy. Following which the actual reason behind the death of the deceased person could be established,” said SP Anand.

As per police sources, Kalsarpe was allegedly killed by an unidentified person, who was often seen with the deceased. It’s learnt Kalsarpe was frequently spotted with the unidentified man at his own farmland in Khapri village. Kalsarpe was last spotted with the suspect. The victim was riding pillion on the suspect’s bike. Cops suspect that the accused had taken Kalsarpe inside farmland before strangling him with a scarf.

In the meantime Nagpur Rural Police have formed teams and are trying to establish the identity of the suspect.

