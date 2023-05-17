Man duped of Rs 40.47 lakh in fake land deal in Sadar

Nagpur: Sadar Police on Tuesday booked three fraudsters for duping a middle-aged man to the tune of Rs 40.47 lakh in a land deal.

The accused have been identified as Pervez Patel (40), a resident of Hasanbag, Bablu alias Mohammad Riyaz (50), a resident of Mansha Chowk, Zafar Nagar, and one of their accomplices who impersonated as the actual owner of the plot for executing the sale deed at the office of Joint Sub-Registrar.

Advertisement

The victim, Vivek Ramraoji Musale (44), a resident of Chandrapur, was shown Plot No 403, Khasra No 56, Mouza Dighori, by accused Pervez Patel, saying it belonged to Chandrashekhar Borkar. Musale expressed his willingness to purchase the plot. Patel and Bablu alias Mohammad Riyaz allegedly fabricated documents and took Rs 40.47 lakh from Musale between October 30, 2021 and May 25, 2022. The third accused, posing as plot owner Borkar, executed the sale deed in favour of Musale.

When Musale applied for a property card at the City Survey Office, he received a notice from Rajendra Borkar, son of Chandrashekhar Borkar, a resident of Ratnapur, Tehsil Sindewahi, Chandrapur. Musale met Rajendra Borkar and was shocked to hear from him that his father died in 2012. He approached the police, and on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419, 420,467,468,471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons. Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement