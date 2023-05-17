NIT runs bulldozer on encroachers in North Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) machinery is on overdrive in Nagpur as sight is set on reclaiming its land bank from the encroachers. Since the last few days, the men and machinery are engaged in removing encroachments.

For the first two days, the exercise was centred in North Nagpur in Yashodhara Nagar. Now again, the land parcels at Shivaji Square, Tipu Sultan Square, Yashodhara Nagar Square, Bhavnagar, Pravesh Nagar, Garib Nawaj Nagar were cleared of encroachers. Around 287 unauthorised units, mostly commercial, were demolished by the NIT officials.

The exercise in North Nagpur was overseen by S M Pohekar, Executive Engineer (North), Kamlesh Tembhurne, Divisional Officer (North), and other officials. A strong police bandobast ensured that the anti-encroachment squad did not face any trouble. The encroachment of Shankar Saoji Bhojnalay at Mouza Bhamti was demolished by the NIT team.

The eatery had come-up on Khasra no 27 (part) and 54 (part) and NIT’s Divisional Officer, West, had issued notice to the owner asking him to remove the structure. But as the eatery owner ignored the warning, the NIT team removed the tin structure from the land.

