Nagpur Police Tighten Rules on Cyber Complaints, Curb Unnecessary Account Freezes

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Nagpur: In a significant move to address irregularities in cybercrime investigations, Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at curbing the unnecessary freezing of bank accounts and improving transparency in the system.

The decision comes after reports surfaced about alleged misconduct and extortion linked to unfreezing bank accounts at the cyber police station. Taking the matter seriously, the Commissioner directed immediate reforms to ensure that citizens are not harassed without valid grounds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani has also ordered a departmental inquiry against concerned personnel. The investigation is currently being led by ACP Shinde.

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Key Highlights of the New SOP

No arbitrary account freezes: Bank accounts cannot be frozen without proper justification. Officials will be held accountable for unjustified actions.

Bank accounts cannot be frozen without proper justification. Officials will be held accountable for unjustified actions. Mandatory legal process: Freezing or placing a “hold” on accounts now requires legal notice under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Freezing or placing a “hold” on accounts now requires legal notice under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Preliminary verification required: Complaints received via the NCRP portal or helpline 1930 must undergo initial verification before any action is taken.

Complaints received via the NCRP portal or helpline 1930 must undergo initial verification before any action is taken. Police coordination: Local police stations and cyber police units must work in coordination for all cyber-related complaints.

Relief for Account Holders

One of the most important provisions states that if no legal proceedings are initiated within 90 days, the “hold” on the bank account will be automatically lifted. This is expected to bring major relief to individuals and businesses facing prolonged account freezes.

Special Rules for Businesses

Separate guidelines have been introduced for merchant and e-commerce accounts. Accounts with repeated complaints will undergo Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), and strict action will be taken if required.

Faster Resolution & Transparency

Complaints related to account holds must be resolved within 15 days .

. If a complainant is dissatisfied, a provision for appeal has been included.

All cases must be recorded in the Money Restoration Module (MRM) to speed up the refund process for victims.

to speed up the refund process for victims. FIR or e-FIR registration is now mandatory for seizure or interim custody of funds.

Senior officers at the DCP level will be responsible for grievance redressal to ensure accountability.

What This Means

The new SOP is expected to streamline cybercrime investigations, reduce misuse of authority, and protect citizens from unnecessary financial distress. Authorities believe the reforms will not only speed up investigations but also restore public trust in the system.

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