57-year-old teacher arrested for raping 12-year-old girl for 4 months in Nagpur

Nagpur: In an outrageous act, a 57-year-old government school teacher raped a 12-year-old girl student between December 2022 and April 2023 in school premises in Sakkardara. Police have put the pervert accused Sanjay Vitthal Pande behind the bars on Tuesday night.

The accused Pande is a resident of Plot No. 65, Kamgar Nagar, behind Jattewar Sabhagruha. He used to take the victim to the science lab of the school and would sexually exploit her for months, police said.

According to police sources, the 12-year-old victim used to complain about severe stomach pain to her mother. Though her mother first ignored her ordeal, the prevailing complaints of stomach-ache raised the victim’s mother’s suspicion. Following which, she took the victim into confidence and the victim then narrated the nasty act of the teacher to her mother, which further led to a police complaint.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Sakkardara Police Inspector Dhananjay Patil informed, “We’ve received a complaint in this regard on Tuesday night. Following the preliminary investigation we’ve registered an offence under Sections 376(AB), 376(2)(F), 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4,6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused. Further investigation is on,” said the PI.

