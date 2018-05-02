Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

Delhi shakes after earthquake in Pak

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck north-west of Lahore this afternoon.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were felt at around 4:35 pm, many in Delhi reported. The tremors were also felt in parts of north India, including Kashmir, Punjab’s Chandigarh and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

There are also reports of tremors in some cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

So far, there have been no reports of any loss to life or property due to the earthquake.

