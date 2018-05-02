Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    51 more cops test +ve for Covid in Maharashtra

    51 more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of personnel affected by coronavirus in the state to 1,809 on Monday. According to the police, the total number of cases includes 194 police officers and 1,615 other ranks.

    Out of the total affected persons, 18 have died due to the infection and 678 have recovered so far, Maharashtra Police said.

    According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 50,231 coronavirus cases. Out of the total cases, 14,600 patients have been discharged. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,635.

