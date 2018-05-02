51 more cops test +ve for Covid in Maharashtra

51 more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of personnel affected by coronavirus in the state to 1,809 on Monday. According to the police, the total number of cases includes 194 police officers and 1,615 other ranks.

Out of the total affected persons, 18 have died due to the infection and 678 have recovered so far, Maharashtra Police said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 50,231 coronavirus cases. Out of the total cases, 14,600 patients have been discharged. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,635.