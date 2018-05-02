Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Monsoon to reach Mumbai between June 15 and 20

    Update on India’s most awaited season that holds the reins of the economy — the monsoon forecast.

    Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, says India has seen the highest temperature of this year at 47.6 in the last two days. The heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country.

    “Rain accompanied by thunderstorm will start occurring from May 29 due to easterly winds in the northern parts of India and the temperature is expected to go down to 40 degrees Celsius.

    “Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 and June 5 & is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 and 20.”

