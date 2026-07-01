50 kg ganja seized from truck on Nagpur-Bhandara Highway

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Nagpur: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Nagpur Crime Branch foiled an alleged interstate drug smuggling operation by seizing over 50 kg of ganja concealed inside a goods truck on the Nagpur-Bhandara National Highway and arresting its driver. Police suspect the contraband was being transported as part of a wider narcotics supply network.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday between 2.40 pm and 7.10 pm near the Forest Produce Check-post (Van Upaj Naka) opposite Umiya Complex, under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station.

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According to the Crime Branch, the Anti-Narcotics Squad was carrying out routine surveillance when officers noticed the suspicious movements of the truck driver. Acting on suspicion, the team intercepted the Ashok Leyland six-wheeler truck and conducted a thorough search in the presence of two independent panch witnesses, following the mandatory procedures laid down under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the search, police discovered 50.56 kg of ganja carefully concealed inside the truck’s cabin. The narcotic substance, along with the truck used for transportation and an Oppo mobile phone, was seized. The total value of the seized contraband and other confiscated property has been estimated at Rs 27.79 lakh.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Alauddin Mohammad Jamaluddin Sharafat Ali Malik (40), a resident of MHADA Quarters under the limits of Kapilnagar Police Station in Nagpur.

Police have also registered an offence against an unidentified suspect from Sambalpur, Odisha, who is believed to be linked to the consignment and is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the wanted accused.

A case has been registered at Pardi Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b) and other relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Investigators are now probing the source of the contraband, its intended destination and whether the accused is part of a larger interstate drug trafficking syndicate.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Deepak Agrawal, with Police Inspector Sarang Mirashi and the Anti-Narcotics Squad executing the raid. Further investigation is in progress.

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