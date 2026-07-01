Snake rescuers save two non-venomous snakes in separate operations across Nagpur

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Nagpur: Prompt action by local snake rescuers led to the successful rescue of two non-venomous snakes from different parts of the city on Wednesday, preventing harm to the reptiles and ensuring the safety of residents.

The first incident was reported from Rachna Vatika Society in the Besa area, where a non-venomous Rat Snake, measuring around four feet in length, became trapped inside the metal grill of a bathroom drainage pipe.

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According to sources, resident Vaibhav Chakole noticed unusual sounds coming from the bathroom in the morning. On inspection, he found the snake struggling after getting stuck in the pipe. He immediately alerted snake rescuer Shubham Parale, who rushed to the spot and carefully freed the reptile without causing any injuries.

After administering basic care, the rescued snake was safely released into its natural habitat in the Matkazari forest.

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In another incident, a large non-venomous snake was spotted perched on a tree inside the courtyard of a house in Phadnis Nagar, Dighori, at around 4 am.

The homeowner, Dipali Mahulkar, informed local snake rescuers, who reached the location and safely captured the reptile. The snake was later released into the Matkazari forest, away from human habitation.

Following the rescue operations, snake rescuers appealed to citizens not to panic or attempt to kill snakes if they are spotted in residential areas. Instead, they urged people to immediately contact trained snake rescuers or the Forest Department so that the reptiles can be safely relocated, ensuring the safety of both humans and wildlife.

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