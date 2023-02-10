5-year-old missing girl found dead in open water tank in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 5-year-old girl, who reportedly went missing on Thursday afternoon, was later found dead in an open water tank in the vicinity under Beltarodi Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Raju Sahu, a resident of of Beltarodi.

According to police sources, Jyoti was mute. In the afternoon, Jyoti had gone to play outside. She perhaps, cops suspect, might have slipped into the open tank and drowned which is located just opposite Sahu resident.

Advertisement

When Jyoti didn’t come home after significant amount of time, her father inquired about her but in vain. He then approached Beltarodi Police Station with a missing complaint. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops swung into the action. However, their hunt ended with a tragedy, as they discovered Jyoti’s body floting in the tank.

Beltarodi Police have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement